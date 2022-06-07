State Highway Patrol dashcam video shows fatal shooting during Siler City traffic stop

The video shows 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz of Staley being pulled over by Trooper Rodney N. Cook on May 30 around 4:30 p.m.
After stopping the truck, Trooper Cook told Diaz he pulled him over because he was not wearing a seatbelt. When asked for his license and registration, Diaz said he did not have any identification on him.
Cook then tells Diaz he smells marijuana and asks him to get out.
It's at that point Diaz pulled out a pistol. Investigators said Cook quickly reached through the driver's side window in an attempt to deflect the gun.
Cook can then be seen on video running away from the truck, retreating back to his vehicle.
An edited version of the video is below.
Diaz opens his door, steps out of the truck with the gun still in his hand. From off screen, Cook fires one shot, hitting Diaz in the chest.
Diaz's truck starts rolling away down the hill, where it crashes into a parked car. A passenger from inside the truck hops out and runs away.
Cook approaches Diaz who is still on the ground with the gun in his hand. Cook gets the gun away from Diaz and radios for backup and EMS assistance. Cook also begins performing life-saving measures on Diaz.
However, Diaz was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.
Cook was not hurt during the traffic stop. He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol.
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation into the deadly shooting.