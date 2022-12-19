Substitute teacher facing sex crime charges with student in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sampson County woman who is substitute teacher is facing charges of sex crimes involving a student, according to the sheriff's office.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the investigation started on November 23 after they received a complaint through the Lakewood District School Resource Officer about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student. The complaint was then referred to the Criminal Investigations Division for review.

Investigators said as a result, 32-year-old Tiffany Rose Williams from Salemburg, was charged with 2 counts of sexual acts with a student and an additional charges of indecent liberties with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.

None of the alleged crimes happened on school property and Sampson County Schools is fully cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Williams was placed in jail under $40,000 secured bond.

Because a child is involved, the SCSO said they won't be releasing any more details.

Williams is one of several teachers charged in the past few months with crimes involving students.

