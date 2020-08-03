Tropical Storm Warnings now stretch as far west as Raleigh as Isaias tracks toward NC

The storm will bring the bulk of its force to North Carolina between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
As of 11 a.m., Isaias was about 220 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Maximum-sustained winds were 70 mph with movement to the north at 13 mph. The storm's current trajectory has it making landfall between Charleston, South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina.
The storm will then continue north through the eastern part of North Carolina.
Stay up-to-date with the latest information on the storm by downloading the ABC11 app
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for areas as far west as Wake County as well as along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. Warnings are issued when winds of 39 to 73 mph are expected in the region within the next 36 hours. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
TIMING
Scattered storms are possible all Monday afternoon, but the first main line from Isaias will enter the Sandhills area around 8-10 p.m. Monday.
Late Monday into early Tuesday, central and eastern North Carolina can expect heavy rain and flash flooding.
Isaias is now moving at 13 miles per hour, meaning the heaviest of the rain should be moving out of the state by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
When it's all said and done, rain totals could be between 2 and 5 inches. Winds will likely be gusting from 35 to 70 mph. This means there's a possibility for some power outages and isolated tornadoes--Isaias brings with it a 5% chance of tornadoes.
Power outages are likely. How widespread they are is yet to be determined. However, all of central North Carolina is at a moderate risk for power outages, with the Outer Banks at a high risk.
HOW NORTH CAROLINA IS PREPARING:
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's Emergency Management leaders will share updates on the state's preparations for the storm at 3 p.m. ABC11 will bring you those updates live.
President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for parts of North Carolina, primarily focused around the coast, and central NC counties including Wake, Durham, Johnston Orange and Cumberland counties.
Governor Roy Cooper on Sunday reminded residents to put together an emergency kit, follow local evacuation orders, stay in a safe place and never drive through flooded roadways.
WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
He noted that flash flooding is expected, especially near the Neuse and Tar rivers.
SEE ALSO | Families enjoy summer weather along Wrightsville Beach as Isaias soon approaches
'Know Your Zone': NC officials provide guidance as state prepares for 2020 hurricane season
WATCH HIS NEWS CONFERENCE HERE
Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said the Red Cross needs volunteers who can help with shelter reception, feeding, dormitory management, liaisons at hotels and other vital tasks. Those 18 years old and older can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to help.
Due to the pandemic, if you do have to evacuate, officials say you should try to stay with family, friends or at a hotel to minimize contact with others. However, Sprayberry said both non-congregate and congregate shelters will be opened for evacuees who have nowhere to go but a shelter.
How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC
Gov. Cooper has authorized the activation of up to 150 members of the North Carolina National Guard to be used if needed in hurricane response and water rescue teams are prepared to respond if need be.
RELATED: Evacuations begin on NC coast as Governor Cooper activates National Guard
WATCH: 2 States of Emergency: NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry speaks with Good Morning America on preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias amid COVID-19
HURRICANE RESOURCES:
What to know about power generators before a blackout
Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more
How to prepare for a hurricane
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Drinking water safety: What to know when a hurricane hits
2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Emergency kit essentials for hurricane season
Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean