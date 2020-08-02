Tropical Storm Isaias will bring flash floods, up to 60 mph winds to central North Carolina early Tuesday; storm now moving up Florida coast

As of 2 p.m., Isaias remains 55 miles southeast of Fort Pierce in Florida. The National Hurricane Center says the Florida east coast will see tropical storms conditions and dangerous storm surge through early Monday.
Wind speeds have been decreasing since Saturday night with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with gusts increasing to 75 mph and is moving north-northwest at 8 mph. Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm 5 p.m. Saturday.
Tropical storm conditions will spread northward along Florida's east coast. As of 2 p.m., NHC said dangerous storm surge is possible from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina.
A tropical storm watch is now in effect for North and South Carolina.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Emergency Management leaders will give a live update on state preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias at 3 p.m. You can watch on-air and here.
Gov. Cooper has since authorized the activation of up to 150 members of the North Carolina National Guard to be used if needed in hurricane response and water rescue teams are prepared to respond if need be.
Meteorologist Steve Stewart says the system is very disorganized due to wind shear and dry air off of Florida. He says the storm is not likely to strengthen. It will either keep its strength due to the warm water or weaken.
The system's path has been tracking farther and farther west, closer to the I-95. It's predicted the Triangle will have an elevated risk of severe weather
With its eventual turn to the north, Isaias is still expected to bring heavy rain and potential flash floods to low-lying areas across Florida and the Carolinas.
WHAT WE CAN EXPECT:
Late Monday into early Tuesday, our area can expect heavy rain and flash flooding.
Rain totals could be between 2 and 4 inches. Winds will likely be gusting from 35 to 55 mph. This means there's a possibility for some power outages and isolated tornadoes east of the storm.
As soon as the system makes its turn north, the ABC11 First Alert Team will be able to make a much better assessment of the specific impacts Isaias will have in your neighborhood.
Meanwhile, a mandatory visitor evacuation is in order for Hatteras Island, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach and Ocracoke Island. Areas will be restricted to residents, homeowners, vendors, and other essential personnel.
On Friday, Cooper issued a state of emergency for the state of North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Isaias.
On Thursday, more than 400,000 customers in Puerto Rico lost power, according to ABC News. Some were trapped in flooding.
The North Carolina coast is already seeing effects of Isaias as a high risk rip current went into effect starting Friday stretching from Hatteras down to Carolina Beach, likely through Wednesday.
Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.
