Tropical Storm Isaias exits North Carolina 7 hours after making landfall as Cat 1 hurricane

The latest official update from the National Hurricane Center still had Isaias over Halifax, North Carolina, but that's just because that update happened at 5 a.m. ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said with the storm moving at 28 miles per hour, it likely crossed into Virginia ahead of 6 a.m.
The National Hurricane Center will give it's next official update at 8 a.m. By then, Big Weather said all of the storm's rain will likely be finished falling in the Tar Heel state. By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the storm will be all the way up in Philadelphia.
The rain has already stopped falling in southern North Carolina counties like Robeson, Bladen, and Cumberland.
Cumberland County even closed it's Emergency Operations Center at 3:30 a.m. after responding to some downed trees and power outages but not having any other major problems.
At 5 a.m. Isaias still had sustained winds at 70 miles per hour and gusts up to 85 mph, but Big Weather said he those winds were up in the atmosphere, not on the ground.
Isaias brought dangerous wind, heavy rain and storm surge to different areas from the coast all the way into central North Carolina.
The heaviest rain recorded so far was around 5 inches in the Wilmington area. Isaias dropped between 1-3 inches all across the rest of central and eastern North Carolina.
LATEST FORECAST:
There was a Tornado Warning for Northampton County around 2:30 a.m., but it has since expired. The only watches and warnings that remain are for flooding. Click here to view the latest weather advisories.
In Ocean Isle, several homes caught fire shortly after Hurricane Isaias made landfall.
WATCH: Ocean Isle mayor discusses Isaias' landfall with ABC11
As of 4 a.m., there were more than 290,000 people in North Carolina without power. Click here for the latest on power outages.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Isaias brings winds, rain to the Carolinas
MORE COVERAGE FROM THE COAST AND THE TRIANGLE
Stay up-to-date with the latest information on the storm by downloading the ABC11 app
HURRICANE RESOURCES:
What to know about power generators before a blackout
Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more
How to prepare for a hurricane
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Drinking water safety: What to know when a hurricane hits
2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Emergency kit essentials for hurricane season
Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean