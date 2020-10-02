fatal shooting

Third arrest made in early-August killing of man found shot on I-40 exit ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A third man has been arrested in connection with an early-August deadly shooting of a man found on the I-40 exit ramp near Hammond Road in Raleigh.

William Stanton Kinney, 36, died on Sunday, Aug. 1 after officers found him the day before around 3:30 a.m.

The Raleigh Police Department arrested and charged Terry Gray, 26, with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to Kinney's death.

Gray's arrest comes a day after the arrest of Isaiah Montrell Harris, 20, who was also charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The following Tuesday after Kinney's death in August, Noshakir Lewis, 22, was arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

