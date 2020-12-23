Cumberland County food bank reaching 40 percent more people in 2020, discuss potential COVID-19 relief package

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina, in Cumberland County, has kept busy in 2020, working to provide food for thousands in the Sandhills.
"People are really struggling, and it's people you've never seen before coming to a pantry," said Food Bank Director David Griffin.
Griffin told ABC11 their nonprofit has helped 40 percent more people this year. "It's been a challenge, but a challenge that we welcome, because that's a part of our mission."
With the increase in demand, the food bank has needed to heavily rely on their current funds and the countless generous donors who have helped them distribute food across the southeast region.
"From transportation, you've still got your normal day to day thing you're doing. But now, with the increase amount of folks out there, it's been another burden on the food bank, and it taxes you on your resources," Griffin said.
However, more help could be on the way, if a COVID-19 relief bill is finally signed. Congress passed a recent relief package that would send $13 billion to nutrition assistance for food-insecure Americans.
The possibility of seeing this money is still up in the air with President Donald Trump taking to Twitter to announce that he would not sign the bill in its current state. Griffin told ABC11 that any sort of relief money would make a major impact.
"It's a blessing to those that we serve...the people that I see, the families that I see," Griffin said.
As a part of the food bank's mission, they're planning to hold a drive-thru food distribution event on Wednesday morning. The first come first serve event starts at 9 a.m. at the Smith Recreation Center in Fayetteville.
