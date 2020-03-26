Financial information during the coronavirus pandemic: Unemployment, stimulus bill, loan information and more

We're using this page to provide you with resources you may need to manage your money.
Unemployment
What's the status of your benefits? Here's the latest from the NC unemployment office
Here's how to file for unemployment in North Carolina
What unemployment benefits are there for self-employed and contract workers?
Workers unemployed due to COVID-19 experiencing trouble filing for benefits
Employment Security official addresses website, phone delays and interruptions
Federal Unemployment Assistance: The Department of Labor gave states leeway to amend their laws so people impacted by COVID-19 could get unemployment insurance: "Under the guidance, federal law permits significant flexibility for states to amend their laws to provide UI benefits in multiple scenarios related to COVID-19. For example, federal law allows states to pay benefits where: (1) An employer temporarily ceases operations due to COVID-19, preventing employees from coming to work; (2) An individual is quarantined with the expectation of returning to work after the quarantine is over; and (3) An individual leaves employment due to a risk of exposure or infection or to care for a family member. In addition, federal law does not require an employee to quit in order to receive benefits due to the impact of COVID-19." More details on the Department of Labor's website.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against the COVID-19 crisis unemployment benefits
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
Gig Workers Relief
Uber: The company is offering 14 days of financial assistance to any driver who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is quarantined: "Any driver or delivery person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is individually asked to self-isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account is on hold. We've already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we're working to quickly implement this worldwide."
Lyft: The company also said it would provide financial help for drivers impacted by the virus: "We will provide funds to drivers should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency. This helps support drivers financially when they can't drive, while also protecting our riders' health." The company said it would also temporarily suspend drivers and riders who are diagnosed with COVID-19 from using Lyft until they are medically cleared.
Postmates: For delivery workers, Postmates created a fund that will credit Postmates for the costs of doctors appointments and medical expenses related to COVID-19's impact in over 22 states. They are also waiving restaurant commission fees for new merchants that want to use the service to make up for people not coming into their restaurants.
Doordash: The delivery company is offering up to "two weeks of assistance to Dashers and Caviar couriers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are subject to quarantine at the direction of public health officials."
Instacart: The company announced an expanded sick-time policy in light of COVID-19: "In addition to sick pay for all in-store shoppers nationally, we're also offering additional support for all part-time employees and full-service shoppers affected by COVID-19. We will offer up to 14 days of pay for any part-time employee or full-service shopper who is diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in mandatory isolation or quarantine, as directed by a local, state, or public health authority. This assistance will be available for 30 days to ensure our community is supported during this rapidly evolving situation, and we'll be sending more information to shoppers in the coming days."
Stimulus
Coronavirus stimulus check won't have to be repaid, federal government says
Coronavirus: IRS launching 'Get My Payment' tool to allow you to track status of COVID-19 stimulus check
Who is eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check? If you owe child support, you might not get one
Coronavirus stimulus checks 2020: Q&A about direct deposit payments from IRS in government relief bill
Coronavirus stimulus check scams, other COVID-19 hoaxes, consumer warnings
Stimulus check problems: What to do if check goes into wrong account, IRS 'Get My Payment' portal shows error
Stimulus checks calculator: How much should you expect to get under the coronavirus stimulus bill passed by Congress
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week, sources tell ABC News
Where is your stimulus check? Don't let scammers steal it
Who gets what from $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
Senate unanimously passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to coronavirus pandemic
Insurance
Cigna, Humana waiving payments for coronavirus treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic
Aetna waives patient payments for coronavirus hospital stays during COVID-19 outbreak
Hiring
Sheetz bumps pay by $3, looks to hire 1,300 workers amid increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic
Jobs hiring during coronavirus pandemic include Papa John's, Amazon, Walmart
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
Harris Teeter's parent company Kroger hiring 10,000 extra workers and offering PTO for workers with COVID-19
Instacart hiring 300,000 workers to meet new demand amid coronavirus pandemic
Food
How to apply for SNAP (FNS) benefits
How to get food assistance in central, eastern NC
Loans & rent
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner orders deferral of premium payments to help consumers during COVID-19 crisis
Worried about price gouging, eviction? AG Josh Stein offers answers
Can't make rent during COVID-19 outbreak? Here's what you need to know
Flexibility available on payments for some mortgages, credit cards, personal loans amid coronavirus outbreak
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
Paycheck Protection Program: Government small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
Paycheck Protection Program Stimulus bill: What small businesses need to know about getting loans during coronavirus crisis
Taxes
Tax Day pushed back to July 15 amid COVID-19 outbreak, Mnuchin says
The deadline for filing federal income taxes and for paying those taxes has been moved back three months, to July 15. If you're expecting to get a refund, experts recommend you file as soon as possible.
AARP's free tax prep program, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, has been suspended until further notice.
You can still file for free with options like the IRS's Free File Program.
Financial tips
Guidance to help you through the coronavirus pandemic
4 things to focus on during these uncertain times
Local economy
Raleigh's plan for Dix Park, affordable housing community to take a huge hit as Wake County preps stay-at-home order
As Congress makes deal on stimulus, North Carolina lawmakers start negotiating their own COVID-19 plans
Wake County Realtors cautiously optimistic as COVID-19 creates uncertainty in home-buying market
Can the US economy reopen by Easter? One Duke economist weighs in on COVID-19 impacts
How to get your money back if your beach vacation is canceled because of coronavirus
Bank and Credit Card Relief
No late fees: List of companies, services addressing economic burden of coronavirus crisis
American Express: American Express customers can apply for their Financial Hardship program for relief, which can potentially take the form of lowered monthly payments, waived fees, and lower interest rates.
Bank of America: Bank of America is offering relief through its Client Assistance Program. BofA says that they will assess relief on a case-by-case basis, but that banking customers could have waived fees, and credit cardholders could have deferred payments and refunded late fees.
Capital One: According to a Capital One spokesperson, "The specific provisions offered really depend on the individual customer's needs, but can include fee suppression, minimum payment assistance and deferred loan payments."
Chase: If Chase customers are having difficulty making their payments, they should contact customer service.
Citi Bank: Bank customers can apply for fee waivers on monthly service fees and waived penalties for early CD withdrawal. Credit card customers can request credit line increases and collection forbearance.
U.S. Bank: U.S. Bank is waiving many fees and working on its payment-skipping program.
PNC Bank: They released the following statement: "We stand ready to work with those experiencing financial difficulty as a result, and we are taking the necessary steps to avoid potential disruptions of service to our customers. PNC is prepared to offer assistance, as needed, to impacted customers through a range of measures." They are urging customers to call them at 1-888-762-2265 (7 a.m. - 10 p.m. ET Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET Saturday & Sunday).
Wells Fargo: The bank says they will help customers experiencing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19: "If in need of assistance, we encourage customers to call us at 1-800-219-9739 to speak with a trained specialist to discuss options available for their consumer lending, small business and deposit products."
Student Loans
On March 27, President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law, which, among other things, provides broad relief for federal student loan borrowers.
Your payments will automatically stop from March 13, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020.
To provide relief to student loan borrowers during the COVID-19 national emergency, federal student loan borrowers are automatically being placed in an administrative forbearance, which allows you to temporarily stop making your monthly loan payment. This suspension of payments will last until Sept. 30, 2020, but you can still make payments if you choose. Read the borrower Q&As to learn more.
More
Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
How COVID-19 'infodemic' is infecting the internet with false information
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
How to be productive at home working with kids