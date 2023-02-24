'It is alarming': Growing push for safety after series of guns found on campuses

The latest incidents come after a series of threats and guns being brought to campuses across the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday marked the end of a school week and a day of extra security for Millbrook High School students after a young person brought an AR-15 to a basketball game on campus Thursday night.

"It is alarming," Jackson Bates, 17, said. "I think the police department did a good job, but obviously there's a problem that needs to be fixed."

Raleigh Police said the young person is not a Millbrook High School student and was taken into custody.

The latest incident comes after a series of threats and guns being brought to campus forced some Wake County schools to dismiss early in February.

"I feel like in this day and age, it's harder to prevent stuff like that all the time," Onyx Grimes, 18, said.

While Wake County schools have security policies and procedures in place, parents such as Kimberly Pope are calling for more when it comes to safer schools.

"We really need to have more precautionary procedures in place," Pope said. "Whether that's metal detectors in the front doors, door barriers on the classroom doors, every piece of security is very important here."

Some students objected to the idea of metal detectors and called them unnecessary.

"I feel like it may be an invasion of privacy," Grimes said.

The Wake County school district hired independent auditors to take a comprehensive look at security measures at all schools and discussed the findings during a board meeting on Feb. 7.

While metal detectors were not recommended by the independent auditors, they are still being evaluated, according to WCPSS.

