State of Emergency declared in North Carolina as coronavirus outbreak spreads

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for North Carolina as the state continues to uncover more cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Cooper said the state currently has seven presumptive positive cases-- including six in Wake County --and more of those are expected in the coming days.According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a State of Emergency means government officials can take extra steps to protect residents, anti-price gouging laws will go into effect and additional funding may be offered to help officials respond to the situation."While we do expect more cases, we can limit the number of people who get sick," Cooper said in a news conference Tuesday.DPS also said the state of emergency may allow officials to limit where people travel or gather, but it is unclear at this time whether Cooper will enforce this."I ask all North Carolinians to take this seriously," Cooper said.During Tuesday's news conference, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said residents in high risk groups--including people over 65 years old and those with underlying health conditions--should avoid large gatherings, including sporting events and concerts. In addition, Cohen said assisted living facilities, retirement communities and and facilities that care for children with health conditions should restrict visitors.In addition, Cohen said the health department is making additional recommendations for Wake County residents."Employers and employees in the Triangle should use teleworking technologies to the greatest extent possible," Cohen said.She also encouraged residents to stay home when sick, and employers to stagger start and end times for workers to discourage large numbers of people from coming together at one time.Cohen also recommended that organizers of large gatherings in Wake County should consider canceling or postponing events, especially events that might appeal to high risk groups. This recommendation reverses a previous statement from officials that encouraged organizers not to postpone events in the wake of the outbreak.However the state is not requiring the cancellation of anything."People have to make their own decisions about that and remember that these recommendations are evolving," Cooper said. "We're making no recommendations about cancelling anything. We're just talking to the public at large, the steps that we want to take at a mass gathering that you may have--having hand santitizer, making sure that you try to separate people as much as you possibly can. But no we're not making any recommendations about cancelling."A State of Emergency does not mean that schools or government offices are automatically closed, however, some schools may have their own policies about closing during a State of Emergency.Cohen said health officials are not recommending that schools close preemptively. However, she said some schools may need to close for a public health investigation or for cleaning after an exposure.Trinity Academy of Raleigh announced it would be closed starting Tuesday in light of a parent of a student testing positive for COVID-19. An email from the school sent Monday night says the parent is following the Center for Disease Control's guidelines and is quarantined at home."The health and safety of our families is a top priority," said Timothy Bridges, Head of School at Trinity. "The Center for Disease Control has recommended that schools consult with their local Health Department in moments like this."Bridges said that while the Wake County Health Department did not advise they close school, he made the decision out of "an abundance of caution." Parents will receive an email Tuesday afternoon with a plan for the rest of the week.Many people have asked if the warmer temperatures associated with spring and summer will help slow the spread of COVID-19. North Carolina's State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson said the answer to that question is unknown."There is the flu and cold season--it is a real thing, because most viruses survive better when the air is cool and dry and there is less sunlight...It's hard to know if that will effect the spread of the novel coronavirus. We don't know yet. We hope that maybe it's the warmer and more humid air that allows it to circulate less easily. Maybe that will help decrease the spread of the novel coronavirus. We don't know yet. We're hoping, but we don't know yet. The other piece is with the novel coronavirus--unlike the other circulating viruses--nobody has an underlying immunity to it."The department said in a statement Monday that several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been linked to a Biogen conference in Boston. North Carolina reported two earlier, unrelated cases: one in Wake County and another in Chatham County Cohen said the spread of accurate information is important as the outbreak continues."I'm worried about the misinformation spreading across social media," Cohen said. "It's harmful."COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people around the world, including nearly 500 in the United States. In Virginia, five people have tested positive, according to the Associated Press. In neighboring South Carolina, there are two confirmed cases with five others possible, according to WSOC