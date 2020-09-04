Big Weather's big recipe: Pierogi Casserole

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Growing up in the Midwest, I never had Pierogi (Polish Dumplings). When I moved to Pennsylvania and started seeing them at all the charity functions I would go to, and I thought "These are awesome!."
They quickly became one of my favorite PA dishes (not to mention the Pierogi Pizza down at the Church Brew Works in Pittsburgh is incredible!).
I got this one from a friend a long time ago and it's a great dish to take to a potluck or to have as a side dish. Don't let the number of steps discourage you, it's not that hard.
Ingredients
6 potatoes, peeled and chunked
1 sweet onion
1 Tablespoon of butter
Pinch of salt
Cup Milk
stick butter
1 teaspoon of Salt
1 pound Velveeta, cubed
1 box (12oz) bow-tie pasta
1/2 cup of Colby-Jack cheese
Preparation
1. Boil potato chunks for 30 minutes.
2. While they are boiling. slice onion and sauté in tablespoon of butter over medium heat.
3. Cook onion for 5-8 minutes until tender. Remove from heat and set aside.
4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
5. Drain potatoes.
6. Add butter, Velveeta, salt. Mash it all together.
7. Add milk and mix until it melts in.
8. Cook pasta according to directions on box, minus 1 minute. Drain.
9. In a casserole dish (I used a 2.5 quart in the video), layer cooked pasta.
10. Cover with potato mixture and add some onion.
11. Make another layer with pasta, add rest of potatoes on top.
12. Add the rest of the onions to top and bake in oven for 20 minutes.
13. Add the Colby Jack cheese on top and put back in oven for 10 more minutes
14. Remove, let stand for 5 minutes and serve.
Several viewers emailed me when I published this in Pittsburgh to say they use Mini-Lasagna Noodles instead of the bow ties for the layers. They are easier, but they were not in stock in my grocery store, so I used the original bow-tie pasta in the video. And, if you're on Keto, this one is not Keto friendly. Enjoy!
