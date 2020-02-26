NC2020

LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several presidential candidates will make North Carolina appearances in the week ahead of Super Tuesday.

Wednesday, February 26

Senator Bernie Sanders spoke about poverty with Rev. William Barber at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro. He previously visited Durham.

Sanders took the national Democratic lead Saturday after winning the Nevada caucuses.

Thursday, February 27

Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke in Raleigh at Thursday afternoon at 1125 Capital Boulevard. She then attended a Fox News Channel town hall at Cyprus Manor.

Sanders hosted a rally at Winston-Salem State University at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, February 29

Former Vice President Joe Biden will host a community event at 12 p.m. at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh before returning to Columbia, S.C., for the primary night. During Tuesday's Democratic debate, Biden pledged to win South Carolina's primary.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is scheduled to appear in Charlotte alongside Senator Amy Klobuchar and Democratic National Convention Chair Tom Perez at the inaugural Blue NC Celebration event in Charlotte. Bloomberg previously held rallies in Greensboro and Raleigh. At the time, ABC11's Jonah Kaplan asked Bloomberg specifically about his policies on gun control. Bloomberg made his debate stage premier ahead of the Nevada primary and faced attacks during Tuesday night's South Carolina debate.

Saturday is the last day for early voting in North Carolina.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host a rally in Raleigh at 7 p.m. at Broughton High School gym. Kaplan interviewed Buttigieg in Charleston, S.C., the night before Tuesday's debate, covering issues such as affordable housing, the military and outreach to African-American communities. Buttigieg previously visited Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro.

Monday, March 2

President Donald Trump will host a "Keep America Great" rally at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte at 7 p.m. Earlier this month, Trump spoke at the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit in Charlotte, where he announced his nationwide effort to revitalize underserved communities.

Super Tuesday is March 3. Live coverage of the primary will begin on ABC 11 at 8 p.m.
