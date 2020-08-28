Big Weather's big recipe: Slow cooker pork chops

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. -- I get a lot of emails about my recipes and one of the things I hear the most is, "more Crock-Pot recipes, please." I think it's because you fix it and forget it. Well, here's one for the pork fans out there, including a little cooking tip I learned while watching Michael Symon. He's one of my faves...
Ingredients
4-6 pork chops
4-6 potatoes
1 packet of Lipton's Onion Soup mix
1 can of cream of mushroom soup
1 can of cream of chicken soup
1 teaspoon of olive oil
Preparation
1. Peel potatoes and place in bottom of Crock-Pot.
2. Heat the oil in a frying pan on medium-high heat
3. Brown pork chops on both sides (2 minutes per side).
4. Place pork chops on top of potatoes.
5. Sprinkle onion soup mix over the chops
6. Spoon both cans of soup over the chops.
7. Put cover on and cook for 4-6 hours on high, or 8-10 hours on low.
You can do all the prep the night before and just throw it on when you leave. If you do put it in the refrigerator the night before, add an hour cook time.
Plus, you don't HAVE to brown the chops, but I think it adds a great flavor.
To keep dinner easy, I will open a can of vegetables and heat it on the stove top right before serving. The kids like corn, so I usually open green beans.
Also, if you dissolve a tablespoon of cornstarch in a little bit of warm water, then mix it with the drippings in a separate pan on the stove and heat until boiling, it will make a much thicker gravy. I just used the juices as is! Good luck and good eating!
