Hurricane and tropical storm warnings in effect for North Carolina as Isaias tracks toward coast

EMBED >More News Videos ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

EMBED >More News Videos Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

EMBED >More News Videos 2 States of Emergency: NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry speaks with GMA on preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias amid COVID-19

HURRICANE RESOURCES:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Isaias is maintaining its status as a powerful storm and is expected to be near hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Carolinas in the next 24 hours. The storm is expected to bring the bulk of its force to North Carolina late Monday into early Tuesday with rain, wind and possible flooding. As of 5 a.m., Isaias was about 115 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, Florida. Maximum-sustained winds were 70 mph with movement to the north at 9 mph. The storm's current trajectory has it making landfall between Charleston, South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina.The storm will then continue north through the eastern part of North Carolina.Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect along and east of Interstate 95. Warnings are issued when winds of 39 to 73 mph are expected in the region within the next 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Wake County. A Hurricane Warning has been issued for New Hanover and Brunswick counties.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's Emergency Management leaders will share updates on the state's preparations for the storm at 3 p.m. ABC11 will bring you those updates live.Late Monday into early Tuesday, our area can expect heavy rain and flash flooding.Rain totals could be between 2 and 5 inches. Winds will likely be gusting from 35 to 70 mph. This means there's a possibility for some power outages and isolated tornadoes east of the storm.How much rain and how strong the wind is depends on where you are located.Power outages are likely. How widespread they are is yet to be determined. However, all of central North Carolina is at a moderate risk for power outages, with the Outer Banks at a high risk.Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon. However, it could strengthen to hurricane strength again before making landfall.Since its conception, Isaias has teetered the line between tropical storm and a Category One Hurricane. For Isaias to reach Category One Hurricane status, it must have maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher. Either way, Isaias will still bring flooding and damaging wind gusts to the Carolinas.The National Hurricane Center forecasts a moderate (20%) chance of flash flooding for much of the ABC11 viewing area. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the state.Bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida's east coast Sunday while officials dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus kept a close watch on the weakened tropical storm. On Sunday Afternoon, NHC said dangerous storm surge is possible from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina.President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for parts of North Carolina, primarily focused around the coast, and central NC counties including Wake, Durham, Johnston Orange and Cumberland counties.Governor Roy Cooper on Sunday reminded residents to put together an emergency kit, follow local evacuation orders, stay in a safe place and never drive through flooded roadways.He noted that flash flooding is expected, especially near the Neuse and Tar rivers.Widespread power outages are also expected.Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said the Red Cross needs volunteers who can help with shelter reception, feeding, dormitory management, liaisons at hotels and other vital tasks. Those 18 years old and older can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to help.Due to the pandemic, if you do have to evacuate, officials say you should try to stay with family, friends or at a hotel to minimize contact with others. However, Sprayberry said both non-congregate and congregate shelters will be opened for evacuees who have nowhere to go but a shelter.Gov. Cooper has authorized the activation of up to 150 members of the North Carolina National Guard to be used if needed in hurricane response and water rescue teams are prepared to respond if need be.