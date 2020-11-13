Big Weather's big recipe: Scalloped corn

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Thanksgiving around the corner, I thought I'd share one of my family's go-to side dishes.Today's recipe is called scalloped corn. It's an old family recipe from my great-grandma. My grandma taught me to make it before she passed away and I think of her every time I make it.We make this for big dinners like Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Sometimes, I just get hungry for it though, and I make it. Very Midwestern, and one of my favorites!3 cans Whole Kernel Corn, Un-drained1 can Cream Style Corn1 medium green pepper, chopped1 medium sweet onion, chopped1 pint Sour Cream1 Box, Jiffy Corn Bread Mix16 oz. package shredded Cheddar Cheese1. Combine all ingredients in a big mixing bowl2. Pour into a pre-greased 8 x 11-inch casserole dish2. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until the center is browned and a little jiggly.It's super easy and I love the taste. It used to take 2 cans of corn, but my grandma started adding a third can of corn, drained. She said they cut down on the amount of corn in each can over the years and this makes up for it. Boy, I wish she was around to talk about this recipe today, and to talk about a few other things...You could make it low-fat by switching out the sour cream and cheddar cheese. I haven't tried it, but I'm sure it would work.Hope you like it! Good luck and good eating!