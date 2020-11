Big Weather's big recipe: Easy apple dumplings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the holidays I'm always looking for a great dessert recipe. So, this week, we head into Barbara Gibbs kitchen for a delicious, and super easy, recipe for apple dumplings. Let's get to it!2 Granny Smith Apples, peeled and cored2 Tubes of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls 2 Sticks of Butter, melted1 1/2 Cups of Sugar1 tsp Vanilla12oz. Mountain Dew Ground Cinnamon1. Preheat the oven 3502. Peel and core the apples, then cut each apple into 8 slices3. Open and unroll the crescent rolls. Cut along dashed lines into individual pieces4. Melt butter and mix in sugar and vanilla.5. Roll apples in each crescent roll, starting at the fat side of the roll6. Place rolls into a greased 8 1/2 x 11 baking dish.7. Pour sugar/butter/vanilla mixture over the dumplings.8. Add the Mountain Dew around the edges of the recipe.9. Sprinkle with cinnamon.10. Bake in oven for 40 minutes or until golden brown.11. Dish with some of the sauce from the pan.Barbara served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel. Whipped cream would be great too, or even plain out of the oven is pretty phenomenal. She did say you could switch out the Mountain Dew with Sprite or another citrus-y soda. You do you.And be sure to use Granny Smiths. With the sweetness of the sugar and soda, the sour apple really balances the dish out. Thanks again to B-Gibbs, and our amazing photographer Bob G., and have a great Thanksgiving!