Food & Drink

Big Weather's big recipe: Easy apple dumplings

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the holidays I'm always looking for a great dessert recipe. So, this week, we head into Barbara Gibbs kitchen for a delicious, and super easy, recipe for apple dumplings. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

2 Granny Smith Apples, peeled and cored
2 Tubes of Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
2 Sticks of Butter, melted
1 1/2 Cups of Sugar
1 tsp Vanilla
12oz. Mountain Dew
Ground Cinnamon
Preparation

1. Preheat the oven 350
2. Peel and core the apples, then cut each apple into 8 slices
3. Open and unroll the crescent rolls. Cut along dashed lines into individual pieces
4. Melt butter and mix in sugar and vanilla.
5. Roll apples in each crescent roll, starting at the fat side of the roll
6. Place rolls into a greased 8 1/2 x 11 baking dish.
7. Pour sugar/butter/vanilla mixture over the dumplings.
8. Add the Mountain Dew around the edges of the recipe.

9. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
10. Bake in oven for 40 minutes or until golden brown.
11. Dish with some of the sauce from the pan.

Barbara served it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel. Whipped cream would be great too, or even plain out of the oven is pretty phenomenal. She did say you could switch out the Mountain Dew with Sprite or another citrus-y soda. You do you.

And be sure to use Granny Smiths. With the sweetness of the sugar and soda, the sour apple really balances the dish out. Thanks again to B-Gibbs, and our amazing photographer Bob G., and have a great Thanksgiving!

OTHER FAVORITES FROM BIG WEATHER
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodrecipe
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper considering new statewide restrictions
A quarter million: America's loss, North Carolina's grief
Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19
Lenoir County deputy shot, released from hospital
WEATHER: Lots of sun on tap
Abandoned dogs attack, kill 11 goats in Cumberland County
WHO panel advises against remdesivir treatment for COVID
Show More
FTCC opens food pantry to help struggling students
Trump legal effort hits wall in 2 Pennsylvania cases
Carowinds to reopen temporarily for holiday festival
Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
'Gigafactory' vaccine production facility to bring jobs to RTP
More TOP STORIES News