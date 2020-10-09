Big Weather's big recipe: Mexican shepherd's pie

Last week, I had leftover taco meat (from Taco Tuesday) and decided to make an old recipe I've had tucked in my family cookbook, and frankly, had forgotten about. It looked quick and easy, so I gave it a shot for this week's recipe and I gotta tell ya, it was good and super easy!
Ingredients
4 cups instant Mashed Potatoes, made with the recipe on the box
1 pound of taco meat
1 can of Fiesta Corn (corn with red and green peppers) drained
1 small can of sliced olives, drained
1 can chopped tomatoes, whole can
1 cup shredded Colby jack cheese
Non-stick Spray
Preparation
1. Preheat Oven to 400
2. Make potatoes according to directions on the box
3. Reheat the taco meat in a skillet over medium heat
4. Add the corn, olives, and tomatoes and continue to stir until warmed through
5. Spray 11x13 casserole dish with non-stick spray
6. Pour meat mixture into dish
7. Spread potatoes over top of the meat
8. Sprinkle cheese over the potatoes
9. Bake for 20 minutes
10. Remove from oven and let stand 5-10 minutes
That is it! You could top it off with some crushed corn chips or sour cream. Ah heck, top it with both!
Also, my grandma always added a can of refried beans to the meat to stretch it out, so that would be delicious as well. There are a million variations you could add to this filling dish. And the best part is it only took me 15 minutes to put it together and 30 minutes to bake. And it was delish! Enjoy!!!
