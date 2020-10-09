Big Weather's big recipe: Mexican shepherd's pie

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- As two of my kids are away at college, I find I cook too much food for dinner.Last week, I had leftover taco meat (from Taco Tuesday) and decided to make an old recipe I've had tucked in my family cookbook, and frankly, had forgotten about. It looked quick and easy, so I gave it a shot for this week's recipe and I gotta tell ya, it was good and super easy!4 cups instant Mashed Potatoes, made with the recipe on the box1 pound of taco meat1 can of Fiesta Corn (corn with red and green peppers) drained1 small can of sliced olives, drained1 can chopped tomatoes, whole can1 cup shredded Colby jack cheeseNon-stick Spray1. Preheat Oven to 4002. Make potatoes according to directions on the box3. Reheat the taco meat in a skillet over medium heat4. Add the corn, olives, and tomatoes and continue to stir until warmed through5. Spray 11x13 casserole dish with non-stick spray6. Pour meat mixture into dish7. Spread potatoes over top of the meat8. Sprinkle cheese over the potatoes9. Bake for 20 minutes10. Remove from oven and let stand 5-10 minutesThat is it! You could top it off with some crushed corn chips or sour cream. Ah heck, top it with both!Also, my grandma always added a can of refried beans to the meat to stretch it out, so that would be delicious as well. There are a million variations you could add to this filling dish. And the best part is it only took me 15 minutes to put it together and 30 minutes to bake. And it was delish! Enjoy!!!