Roads treacherous, ice not expected to melt much today
Temperatures are struggling to get above freezing across the ABC11 viewing area, and while a lot of main roads are okay, many side roads are not.
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
SUV lands in Apex pool
School, business closings and delays information center
Dog rescued from icy pond in Orange County
Latest road condition information
Super-low temperatures mean risk of broken pipes
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Duke's Jefferson to miss game with bone bruise in foot
Deputy searching for suspect in fatal Florida police shooting killed in crash
US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian boats
Principals find fun ways to announce snow day
Golden Globe Awards winners
Top Videos
News Digest for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
Thousands without power in freezing weather
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Appears in Court
Trump Expected To Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
US Navy Ship Fired Warning Shots at Iranian Boats
Reactions to Meryl Streep's Anti-Trump Speech
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
No, Justice Ginsburg Hasn't Said She's Resigning
Man Arrested After Breaching Security, Allegedly Striking TSA Agents at Chicago O'Hare
SPONSORED: Looking for a dental plan? Get the coverage you need with Delta Dental.
NC Governor's Inauguration Special from ABC11
UNC quarterback Trubisky will enter NFL draft
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
Martin Shkreli's Twitter suspended for harassment
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
FAQ: ABC11 answers your snow storm questions
Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Sleds a hot commodity as snow talk heats up
Protect yourself from winter home fires Winter fires burn over 100 homes in central NC
Dog rescued from frozen river
Durham start-up creates Obama's social media archive
Parents get married at hospital to honor premature son
'Demon sighting' photo goes viral on Facebook
New Fuquay-Varina home on the way for wounded veteran
Globetrotters player makes unbelievable trick shot
Red Cross has urgent need for blood
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
Get paid to visit the Virgin Islands
Target store burglars lead police on chase
