Top Videos
Show More
More U.S. & World News
- Interactive Radar Map
- Sct'd Showers This Morning
- Woman gets covered in snow while trying to clear off roof
- California man rides Jet Ski through flooded streets
- North Carolina has Monday deadline for FEMA hurricane help
- We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
- 19 dead over 48 hours as tornadoes wreak havoc in the South
- Chance of severe weather diminishing
- How winter weather affects your health
- Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
- After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
- Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
Featured
- Mary Tyler Moore through the years
- PHOTOS: Meet the paw-dorable Puppy Bowl starting line-up
- PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
- PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the country and the world
- PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
- Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
- PHOTOS: Make America Great Again concert
- Presidential inaugurations through the years
- PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards