Water emergency shuts down restaurants, schools, and UNC
Orange Water and Sewer Authority are telling customers not to use water because of low water pressure system-wide after a water main break.
Frustrations mount over recalled Samsung washer repairs
Seeing red? Here's why
ABC11 Together: How to help, get water in Orange County
No water at UNC, students respond on social media
A family nightmare as NC pastor held in Turkish prison
60,000 Visas Revoked Since Immigration Executive Order Signed
Shaw University split over idea of Raleigh PD substation
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
Crews battle Roxboro apartment fire
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Auto insurers want your premiums to go up 14 percent
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
Man killed, officer shot while trying to serve warrant
Man arrested in bright lights road rage shooting
News Digest for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
US Defends Release of 9-Year-Old Bomb-Making Video Seized in Yemen Raid
Suspected Louvre Attacker ID'd as Egyptian National on Tourist Visa
Judge Denies Lighter Security for 'El Chapo': 'I Think We All Know the Reasons'
ANALYSIS: In Carefully Worded White House Statement, Israelis See Nothing That Says 'Stop Building'
Trump Signs Executive Actions Targeting Wall Street, Banking Reforms
11 Arrested After Protesting Conservative Speaker at NYU
Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran
Raid That Likely Killed Civilians Was 'Well Thought Out': White House
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Teacher has awesome personalized handshakes with each of his students
How to score Freebies in February
Source: VP Pence to attend Super Bowl 51 in Houston
Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer battle
Shark filmmaker missing after dive off Florida Keys
Chocolate Shamrock Shake added to McDonald's menu
See the Easter eggs in every Pixar movie
3 pulled from burning home in New York
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
Surprise! Snake in toilet leads to dozens more
Synagogue opens doors to Texas burned mosque
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
Protecting your pet at a Super Bowl party
Trump proclaims February African American History Month
Pork industry says not to worry about a bacon shortage
Military Convoy Flying Trump Flag Belonged to SEAL Unit
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Police officer wrestles shirtless and shoeless suspect
Giving away the farm: Woman holds 200-word essay contest
Wake County woman celebrates 105th birthday
Beyonce pregnant with twins
Bright orange bags ask Wake residents for donations
Cam Newton makes Super Bowl appearance- in a commercial
Cartwheeling teacher arrested for indecent exposure
