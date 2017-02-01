2 killed in I-40 single-vehicle crash
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on eastbound I-40 north of Benson.
Cartwheeling teacher arrested for indecent exposure
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
Student accused of sexual assault at Athens Drive
Chicago doctor blocked from returning home sues Trump
Jenna Bush Hager uses dad's 9/11 words over Trump order
Funeral home owner facing child sex charges
Trump's attorney general pick passes Senate committee
Google Fiber comes to Raleigh
Video shows 4 who tried to rob Brier Creek restaurant
Man injured in Roxboro shooting
NC Board of Ed to decide troubled Durham school's future
Trump announces Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court nominee
Raleigh shooting leaves man, 2 teens wounded
Police charge man with murder in Hope Mills shooting
Top Videos
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
U.S. & World
What Unearthed Radio Interviews Tell Us About Steve Bannon's World View
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Seeks to Be Released on Bond
Children, Refugees Who Planned Medical Care in US Stuck After Trump Order
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Police Use Pepper Spray on Trump Protesters in Ohio
Trump Immigration Order Under Scrutiny as Dems Debate Sessions Vote
NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan After Trump's Immigration Order
Consumer Groups Slam New Trump Executive Order on Regulations
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
Hedwig and the Angry Inch playing at DPAC
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Police: Mom fakes missing child to find stolen car
Police: School worker sold drugs during lunch break
NC State offering job fair for engineers
Take a 360 ride on a massive model train set in NJ
Lawsuit: Johnny Depp spends $2M a month
'Adult wrapping' new craze in Japan
Former cheerleaders file lawsuit against NFL on wages
Man robs store with huge knife
Your cup of joe could be drowning your diet
Donors come forward to erase students' lunch debts
NCFC submits bid to bring Major League Soccer to Triangle
Caffeine withdrawal listed as a mental disorder
Gary Bettman: Carolina Hurricanes not under threat of relocation
Troubleshooter solves beeping fridge problem
Girl Scout's brutally honest cookie review helps sales
Police: Football player killed trying to protect sister
