Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
Officials ended the protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban outside of Raleigh-Durham International Airport after more than 1,000 demonstrators congregated outside of Terminal 2.
society
Princess Diana statue to mark 20 years since death
news
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Police: Road rage leads to Raleigh shooting
White House reverses course on green card holders
US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen
1 dead, 2 hurt in Durham nightclub shooting
6 arrested after protests erupt at Charlotte airport
Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War'
Show More
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as train approaches
Ikea recalls beach chair due to severed finger injuries
IMMIGRATION REFORM: Is America safer?
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will take refugees
More News
Watch Live
Watch ABC11 News LIVE starting at 6 & 9 a.m. and 6 & 11 p.m. weekends
 Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
New Year, new you! Giveaway
Top Videos
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
Group playing Pokemon Go finds body in Union County
U.S. & World
Trump Spars With Leading Republican Senators Critical of Travel Ban
Iraq War Vet Congressman: Americans See That Trump's Order is Really 'a Muslim Ban'
Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War'
Show More
Koch Brothers' Network Says Trump Immigration Ban Likely 'Counterproductive'
Olympic Runner Mo Farah Unsure How Trump Order May Affect His Return to US
Trump's Travel Ban Sparks Airport Protests Across US
Trump Gives Former Breitbart Chief Bannon Seat at Security Council Principals Meetings
Gates: 'Big Mistake' by Trump to Push Key Intelligence, Military Leaders Out of Security Council Principals Committee
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
People and films that didn't receive an Oscar nomination
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Young man insists ailing 89-year-old moves in with him
Mom, dad, baby daughter, all share same birthday
The outdoors come alive inside NC Children's Hospital
Exposed cable frustrates internet customer
Virginia man donates kidney to wife on 20th anniversary
Fayetteville PD introduces newest therapy dog
Women's Chamber Luncheon returns to Cary
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Adults passed out with 2 kids in backseat
Bob Marley and Me: Study says dogs love reggae music
Grandson discovers sweet video
Show More
Male garter belt promises to keep shirts tucked in
Woman records struggle of being trapped in restroom
Durham incubator works to aid youth employment
Couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Couple's North Carolina wedding first look gets 'Rexy'
Durham pressured to pass anti-discrimination ordinance
Attorney General to seek injunction against dam owners
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
Teacher's aide faked cancer for time off
Car stolen with 10-year-old Chicago boy inside
Man walks dog through stunning winter wonderland
Watch Trump's first post-inauguration interview
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Magic of Storytelling
ABC11 Science Club with BASF: Creative experiments you can do at home!
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
ABC11 Events Calendar
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Get the ABC11 apps