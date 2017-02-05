Police activity blocking I-40 west in Durham
Heavy police activity is blocking traffic on Interstate 40 near Fayetteville Road.
society
New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas from subway
news
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
Death investigation underway at Harris Lake County Park
Ghost ship found off Hatteras still a mystery
Wal-Mart customer fatally shoots suspected thief
Arrest made in murder of New York jogger Karina Vetrano
Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County
Crews battle massive house fire in Moore County
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Show More
Overturned tanker truck leaking fuel in Fayetteville
Rolling car hits, kills Orange Co. woman checking mail
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
Orange County officials: Water is now safe to use
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
More News
Watch Live
Watch ABC11 News LIVE starting at 6 & 9 a.m. and 6 & 11 p.m. weekends
 Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Top Videos
Overturned tanker truck leaking fuel in Fayetteville
Slick roads cause traffic accidents in Orange County
Orange County officials: Water is now safe to use
U.S. & World
Trump's Comparing US to Putin's Russia Draws Bipartisan Backlash
Democratic Senator: 'Everything Depends' on How Trump's Supreme Court Pick 'Answers the Questions'
Trump Asks 'What Do You Think? Our Country's So Innocent?'
Mike Pence on LGBT Rights: Discrimination Has 'No Place' in Trump Administration
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Show More
GOP Sen. Sasse Doesn't 'Understand' Trump on Putin or 'So-Called Judges'
VP Pence Responds on Whether Administration Should Repair Obamacare Instead of 'Repeal and Replace'
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
VP Mike Pence Did Not Ask Supreme Court Nominee About Roe V. Wade
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
5 Super Bowl food and wine pairings
Krispy Kreme Challenge raises money for NC Children's Hospital
Durham holds Annual NC MLK/Black History Month Parade
NASCAR driver visits Duke for breast cancer awareness
Frustrations mount over recalled Samsung washer repairs
Teacher has awesome personalized handshakes with each of his students
Seeing red? Here's why
How to score Freebies in February
Source: VP Pence to attend Super Bowl 51 in Houston
Michael Buble: Son 'progressing well' in cancer battle
Shark filmmaker missing after dive off Florida Keys
Chocolate Shamrock Shake added to McDonald's menu
Show More
See the Easter eggs in every Pixar movie
3 pulled from burning home in New York
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
Surprise! Snake in toilet leads to dozens more
Synagogue opens doors to Texas burned mosque
Sir Walter Wally does not see his shadow - early spring!
Protecting your pet at a Super Bowl party
Trump proclaims February African American History Month
Pork industry says not to worry about a bacon shortage
Military Convoy Flying Trump Flag Belonged to SEAL Unit
The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
Police officer wrestles shirtless and shoeless suspect
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Magic of Storytelling
ABC11 Science Club with BASF: Creative experiments you can do at home!
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
ABC11 Events Calendar
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Get the ABC11 apps