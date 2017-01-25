Triangle Muslims call Trump's plan un-American
President Donald Trump is expected to issue an 8-page executive order, as early as Thursday, aimed at cutting off the flow of refugees into the U.S.
politics
Watch Trump's first post-inauguration interview
sports
Broadcasting icon Brent Musburger to end play-by-play duties Jan. 31
Man charged in murder of decorated Army veteran
7 Protesters Arrested After Climbing Crane in D.C.
Police chief's Trump Facebook post offensive to NAACP
NC's treasurer says new taxes will be needed to fix budget shortfall
11-year-old's missing service dog found dead
Man hit by train crossing tracks in Durham
Collapsed sewer main shuts down some Durham streets
Show More
Former student accused of stalking arrested with knife
Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Scores of potholes reported after January snowstorm
Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall
Forbes: Raleigh among Top 12 Destinations in the world
More News
Watch Live
Watch ABC11 News LIVE starting at 4:30 a.m. and noon every weekday
 Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
New Year, new you! Giveaway
Top Videos
Man charged in murder of decorated Army veteran
Forbes: Raleigh among Top 12 Destinations in the world
Triangle Muslims call Trump's plan un-American
U.S. & World
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at His Anti-Trump Protest
7 Protesters Arrested After Climbing Crane in D.C.
Boston City Hall Lit Red, White Blue in Anti-Trump Move
TRANSCRIPT: ABC News Anchor David Muir Interviews President Trump
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
Show More
Trump Considering Executive Actions Targeting UN, International Treaties
White House Clarifies Trump Tweet on Sending 'Feds' Into Chicago
Some Sanctuary Cities Vow to Defy Trump Immigration Orders
Trump Targets Sanctuary Cities, Promises Border Wall in Executive Orders
Dow Jones Industrial Average Closes Above 20K for 1st Time
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
And the nominees for the worst film of 2016 are...
People and films that didn't receive an Oscar nomination
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at His Anti-Trump Protest
How about a hissing cockroach for Valentine's Day?
Woodlake Dam case referred to attorney general
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Erin Andrews reveals she had cervical cancer surgery
Illinois twin baby girls have different skin colors
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
Sex trafficking victim says she was in Houston for Super Bowl
Missing red panda named Sunny on the loose in Virginia
Teen allegedly extorts thousands from teacher he was having sex with
Free bottles of Big Mac sauce? We're lovin' it!
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
Show More
Durham sisters engage in epic spelling bee showdown
Wake County twins, 12, striking figure-skating gold
The amazing dunk that didn't count, but meant so much
Chapel Hill student with Down syndrome competes in pageant
Burnt toast could increase your risk of cancer
Holly Springs teacher with cancer needs your help
California man wins lottery, again
Saturn's moon looks like 'Star Wars' Death Star
Rottweiler owner attacked and dog comes to her rescue
Fun facts about peanut butter
VIDEO: Man rides Jet Ski through flooded streets
Man gets 'Trump' tattoo on neck
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
Magic of Storytelling
ABC11 Science Club with BASF: Creative experiments you can do at home!
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
ABC11 Events Calendar
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Get the ABC11 apps