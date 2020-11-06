Big Weather's big recipe: World's best bran muffins

My wife calls them the Best ever. They actually come from her teen years and a neighbor she had in Naperville, Illinois, Kathy Lee. Even if you're not a fan of bran, I'd invite you to try these. I used a stand mixer to make mine, but feel free to use a hand mixer if that's what you've got. Let's get to it!
Ingredients
2 Cups All Bran Cereal
1 Cup Wheat Chex
1 Cup Boiling Water
1 Cups Sugar
Cup Crisco
1 tsp Salt
2 Eggs
2 Cups Buttermilk
2 Cups of Flour
2 tsp of Baking Soda
Preparation
1. Combine the cereal with boil water, mix well, and set aside.
2. In the mixer bowl add Sugar and Crisco and cream together.
3. Add 1 Egg and Salt and mix well.
4. Add 1 Cups of Flour and 1 tsp of baking soda and mix well.
5. Add 2nd egg and mix
6. Add rest of flour and baking soda and mix.
7. Transfer to muffin pans sprayed with non-stick spray
8. Bake for 20-25 minutes until toothpick comes out clean.
9. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.
10. Enjoy!
That's it. I like mine with some butter on it. My wife likes them as is. You do you. And make sure to use baking soda.
In the video, I used baking powder and ended up having to make a second batch. There was quite a difference. Lesson learned. Enjoy!
OTHER FAVORITES FROM BIG WEATHER
- Mexican shepherd's pie
- Sweet potato chili
- Restaurant-style nachos
- Biscuits and gravy
- Pierogi casserole
- The big sandwich
- Cheerwine pork sandwiches
- That strawberry thing
- Chicken in a basket
- 5-minute pie
- Broccoli ramen slaw
- Spicy beans and rice
- Pork chop marinade
- Garden fresh salsa
- Chicken and noodles
- 4-Ingredient sloppy joes
- Slow cooker pork chops
- Zucchini bread
- Crockpot Lasagna
- Homemade pot roast