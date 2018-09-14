WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Tropical Storm Florence is practically stalled over the Carolinas and the monster storm could dump drenching rains of up to 3½ feet. That, in turn, could trigger epic flooding well inland.
weather
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
weather
3-year-old forecasts that Hurricane Florence will be 'a wet storm!'
Snakes in the floodwater at Crabtree Creek
Sleeping Raleigh family escapes injury when huge tree crashes into home
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
Craven County elderly mother, son explain why they didn't evacuate Hurricane Florence
Death toll climbs to at least 6 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Nearly 800,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Show More
2 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding
More News
Watch Live
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
La Fiesta
Top Videos

Experts warn Florence floodwaters may be filled with venomous snakes

Craven County elderly mother, son explain why they didn't evacuate Hurricane Florence

Alligator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence

U.S. & World
Florence by the numbers: 7 dead, more than 900K without power
Rescues continue as Carolinas face rising floodwaters, days of relentless rain
At least 5 dead, including mom and infant, as Florence pounds Carolina coast
Reporter interrupts Florence live stream to save dog
'It's like a bomb has gone off here': Stranded residents feel wrath of Florence
Show More
NC governor urges residents not to go home: Florence still 'a dangerous situation'
Florence forecast: Tracking the storm as it barrels through the South
Inmates in Florence's path haven't been evacuated ahead of storm
Mom, 5 kids hunker down as 'crazy and frightening' Florence slams home
Kavanaugh denies high school assault allegation
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
Featured
Useful tips if you lose power/Si no tiene electricidad después del huracán
WATCH: Dogs, cats rescued during Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence disrupts flights at RDU
Storm surge swallows Avon beach
VIDEO: Florence rips canopy off Topsail Beach gas station
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
Smartphone apps to have during Hurricane Florence
When is 'gouging' not really gouging?
Exclusive: Fayetteville rescue teams test, train ahead of Florence
Florence: Hurricane storm surge explained
Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit
High school football: Leesville Road, Heritage win in games moved by Hurricane Florence
Show More
UNC swim team helps out at Ronald McDonald house ahead of Florence
El pronostico del huracan Florence ha cambiado
Se preparan los hoteles para los evacuados por el huracán Florence
Cumberland County emergency shelters now open
Video: Chaotic scene at Durham Walmart ahead of Hurricane Florence
No local football this weekend, so what are the players doing?
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Survivors of Hurricane Fran reflect on historic storm
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
El pronostico del huracan Florence
Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years
Beware of price gouging during Hurricane Florence
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
ABC11 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Sept 15 - Oct 15
SPONSORED: ABC College Football Schedule 2018
Where does your WTVD broadcast signal come from?
How to watch ABC11 with an antenna
ABC11 Science Club with BASF: Creative experiments you can do at home!
ABC App vs. ABC11 App- What's the difference?
Show More
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Download the AccuWeather app!
ABC11 Events Calendar
Show Fewer